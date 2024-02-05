Posted in: Mondo, Movies | Tagged: Godzilla Minus One, mondo, Tony Stella

Godzilla Minus On Poster Up On Mondo For Order Thursday

Mondo has an awesome Godzilla Minus One poster by artist Tony Stella going up for open preorder this Thursday for four days.

Article Summary New Mondo poster for Godzilla Minus One by artist Tony Stella launches Thursday.

The poster features an $80 price tag with a limited pre-order period until February 12th.

Godzilla Minus One acclaimed as a top entry in the franchise, excites collectors.

Illustrator Stella expresses a passion for traditional film-poster art in his Godzilla work.

Godzilla Minus One just wrapped up its extremely successful run in theaters. As we wait for an announcement about when we can enjoy it at home, Mondo has revealed a new poster going on sale this Thursday for the film by artist Tony Stella. The poster is a striking image of the King of the Monsters and will run you $80. The best part is that this is a timed edition, so you have until February 12th to purchase. You can check out the poster below, along with some more info and a quote from Stella about the creation of it.

Godzilla Minus One Needs All the Collectibles

The first Japanese-produced, live-action Godzilla flick since 2016, Takashi Yamazaki's GODZILLA MINUS ONE delivered everything we want from Big G on the big screen and more, instantly becoming one of the best Godzilla films ever. So this week, we're excited to announce a new GODZILLA MINUS ONE poster from illustrator Tony Stella. Stella is not only one of our favorite artists working today, but a connoisseur of cinema whose hand-painted style works perfectly to capture the sheer power of Godzilla.

"In my work, I've been dedicated to keep traditional film-poster illustration alive. Facing the deluge of AI generation, painting filters, digital short-cuts, and flat surfaces, the absence of masters like Noriyoshi Ohrai has been even more painfully felt. In the night of Japanese trailer for MINUS ONE, I was immediately compelled to paint a poster that kept the legacy of the great Godzilla posters alive – even more so since this is a period piece."

The poster is slated to ship in May, and the wait for it will be excruciating. I want all of the collectibles from this film: posters, figures, stuffed animals, and keychains. You name it, I want it. Keep it coming. You can buy this at Mondo's store starting this Thursday.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!