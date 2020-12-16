People Just Do Nothing's Asim Chaudhry In Wonder Woman 1984 (Spoilers)

Asim Chaudhry is a British comedian and actor best known for playing Chabuddy G in the BBC mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing, which he co-created with Hugo Chegwin, Steve Stamp, and Allan Mustafa, originally a YouTube mockumentary about a pirate radio station, Kurupt FM – it won him a Royal Television Society Award and he was nominated for two BAFTAs. Chaudhry also wrote and directed the short film Love Pool, and has appeared in Happy New Year, Colin Burstead, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Taskmaster and starred in the Christmas television film Click & Collect alongside Stephen Merchant. But all that pales in comparison to his latest role – minor spoilers below.

Because Asim Chaudhry also has about three lines in the new Wonder Woman 1984 movie, courtesy of it having been filmed in London. He is a workmate of Barbara Minerva and Diana Prince at the museum of antiquities where they work and – minor spoilers – he is the first to use the Dreamstone to grant himself a wish. The wish is that he has a coffee. Which he then gets.

Of course, when the wishlist then goes global, people in the world start doing everything, And they start wishing for huge, amazing, world-altering changes. Which means Asim's character must be wondering why it just doesn't work for him. And then he suddenly realises that maybe just maybe, he wasted his one big chance on a cup of coffee. Might be quite the downer. Why not catch up on some of his best bits?

You can read an unspoilery review of Wonder Woman 1984 here, with major spoilers for the mid-credit scene here. You get to make that call.