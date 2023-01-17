Why Cloverfield 2 Didn't Become a Reality (Sooner) 15 years after its release, the director of Cloverfield is discussing why an official sequel has taken so long to come together.

After dropping a total of three movies under the heavy-hitting Cloverfield title, a fourth entry is officially on the way, taking us back to the original timeline of the found-footage-themed monster movie. Even though the film was immediately received with endless praise from moviegoers and critics, its been a rather long pause before getting the actual confirmation that more is to come. So why the wait?

During a recent interview with Collider and OG Cloverfield director Matt Reeves, we learned that the sequel plans have been in discussion for quite some time, but as expected, scheduling is a huge component. "Our schedules just didn't quite line up in that way. We absolutely, right afterward, were talking about it. I had a bunch of ideas. I know [screenwriter Drew Goddard] had ideas. And I'm sure [producer] J.J. Abrams had ideas. And we were talking about stuff, but then we got swept into some other things, and we thought, 'Well, maybe we'll come back to it.' And then, obviously, we ended up finding other ways to do other iterations."

Another Cloverfield POV in 2008

Reeves then went on to explain a widely discussed plan amongst longtime franchise fans, sharing, "But one of the things about the movie is, when we were shooting, I was really excited about the idea of the fact that we were in this restricted point of view of this one group, this one Handicam, and so when we're on the Brooklyn Bridge, there's actually a moment where I have somebody filming Hud, and Hud filming that person, because then you realize, 'Wait, there's another story from that night.'"

This specific detail has been discussed in the past from time to time; however, with so much time passing between then and now, plus the actual fruition of the sequel — something tells us that the next chapter of Cloverfield won't rely on the same ideas or plans they proposed back in 2008. We've since become privy to the expansive Cloververse, courtesy of 10 Cloverfield Lane along with Cloverfield Paradox, so by taking things back to basics, fans will finally get a chance to see where things stand (or don't stand) after the onslaught of Clover and how the epic finale bombing altered the course of this particular story.

Details on the hugely exciting film Cloverfield 2 remain pretty tight-lipped (obviously), but you can expect a lot more Cloverfield coverage from us as the sequel gets closer to becoming a reality.