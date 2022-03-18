Confirmed: Catherine Tate's The Nan Movie Has No Credited Director

Yesterday, after much rigmarole, I reported on The Nan Movie, being released in cinemas in the UK today, as missing its director credit from the publicity poster and the trailer. The Nan Movie, starring and co-written by Catherine Tate was filmed in 2019 for a 2020 release before pandemic lockdowns hit was, always listed as being directed by Josie Rourke, But her name only appeared in an executive producer role in the publicity. And while there was considerable media coverage of the movie this week, with Catherine Tate and Matthew Horne doing the UK chat show circuit such as The One Show and Loose Women, appearing in character, as well as attending a cast and crew screening in Leicester Square with David Tennant, there were no press previews. I have just come out of seeing the film at the Vue Cinema in Shepherd's Bush Westfield shopping centre. I'll be reviewing the film shortly, it is certainly running through my head, but I can confirm that on the film itself, there is no director credit at all. Josie Rourke is, as in the publicity, listed solely as an executive producer. The closest you get is the credit that this is A Catherine Tate Film but the word director is never mentioned.

The IMDB listing for the film still lists Josie Rourke as director, but the BBFC which classifies films for release in the UK lists the director as Catherine Tate. It's quite the mystery and I am sure someone has a book about this somewhere down the line. The lack of a credited director, or even a pseudonym always suggests that there is more to this story to tell.

Josie Rourke is best known as a director for the stage, including stints as Artistic Director of London's Bush Theatre and the Donmar Warehouse. She also directed the Oscar-nominated movie Mary Queen Of Scots in 2018.

Catherine Tate is a comedian and actor, whose sketch show The Catherine Tate Show in 2004 birthed many comedy characters that embedded themselves in the national consciousness, including Nan, a crotchety old woman who is sweetness and light to strangers and neighbours alike, but mean as all hell when their backs are turned. And now, almost twenty years after she was created, a film… just one without a director. A credited one at least.

Okay, time for me to write the review. And I admit it is not the one I was expecting. The Nan Movie is on general release in the UK and Ireland from today.