Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary Blu-ray Set Coming In April Crunchyroll will release a new Blu-ray box set on April 4th celebrating the 25th anniversary of Cowboy Bebop, with new featurettes.

Cowboy Bebop is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and on April 4th, one day after when the show made its debut in 1998, Crunchyroll will release the series in a new Blu-ray box set. Each box will be in a special metal container, will have several art cards, and will include a brand new anniversary retrospective as part of the special features included. There are a lot of those, including music clips, anniversary featurettes, behind-the-scenes videos, and much more. Below you can see a picture of what the set will look like and the full list of special features.

Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary Blu-ray Set Details

"The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motley lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can't wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super-genius Welsh Corgi named Ein."

Cowboy Bebop – The Complete Series 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Box Set Exclusives Special Metallic Collector's Box 5 art cards of the galaxy's finest crew. Swap one with the cover for a slick custom look Never-before-seen 25th anniversary video



Cowboy Bebop – The Complete Series 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Box Set Special Features Session #0 Audio Commentaries with Japanese & English voice actors, Director Shinichiro Watanabe, and Composer Yoko Kanno Cast and Crew Interviews including Cartoon Network Producer Sean Akins 20th Anniversary: Interview With Koichi Yamadera A 25 Year Retrospective Memo from Bebop: The Dub Sessions Remembered Dinner Aboard the Bebop Ein's Summer Vacation "Tank!" Music Clips Textless Opening and Ending Songs

