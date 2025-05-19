Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: The Phoenician Scheme

Creating The World Of The Phoenician Scheme BTS Featurette

Focus Features released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Phoenician Scheme, which shows how the filmmakers built the film's world.

The video explores how the filmmakers crafted the movie's intricate and visually striking world.

Wes Anderson’s signature attention to detail and unique style are spotlighted in the featurette.

The Phoenician Scheme has generated early buzz after its Cannes Film Festival debut.

The Phoenician Scheme made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival, and overall, things are looking pretty positive. Or at least it sounds like fans of Wes Anderson are going to be getting more of what we expect from him and, at this point, that tracks. We should be getting a wider range of reactions from critics as the wider release date approaches later this month and into next month, but until then, we have some behind-the-scenes stuff to check out. Anderson, love him or hate him, always creates these beautifully detailed and unique-looking worlds. There is a real attention to detail, and in a new featurette released by Focus Features, we learn a little bit about the big locations this film takes place in and what work went into creating them.

The Phoenician Scheme: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Phoenician Scheme, directed and written by Wes Anderson, stars Benicio del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe; Mia Threapleton as Liesl, his daughter/a nun; Michael Cera as Bjorn, their tutor. With: Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, and Hope Davis. The synopsis reads: "The story of a family and a family business." The Phoenician Scheme will be released in select theaters on May 30, 2025, and everywhere on June 6. 2025.

