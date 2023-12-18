Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: cruella, cruella 2, disney, film

Cruella Writer Has A Few Ideas For A Live-Action Sequel

One of the writers attached to the live action version of Cruella is sharing his thoughts on where a sequel could take the character next.

Article Summary Writer Tony McNamara discusses potential for 'Cruella' sequel.

Sequel could explore Cruella's new-found power and agency.

'Cruella' available for Disney+ viewers and VOD platforms.

Fans anticipate future as writers and Emma Stone show interest.

Ever since its release in 2021, there have been talks that we'd get yet another story tied to Disney's wicked character Cruella. And while we're still waiting for something more concrete, one of the creatives attached to the first entry is still working out details that could be explored in the character's solo adventures.

During an interview with Screen Rant, screenwriter Tony McNamara took the time to express his interest in returning for a Cruella sequel and, more specifically, what that could specifically entail for the character. McNamara tells the site, "It's kind of interesting that she ends the first movie, and she's got power, and she's got agency. It's sort of like, What does she do with that? And how in your life, if you suddenly get agency and power, do you exercise it? What are you looking for now? She had this sort of family-versus-past thing going on, [with] her made family. I guess [in] the second movie, I think that's an aspect that could be explored. If there was a second."

Cruella Synopsis and Where to Stream the Film

Cruella's synopsis: Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars in Disney's Cruella, an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together, they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella is available to stream for Disney+ subscribers, with purchase options across all VOD platforms. All things considered (rumored returns, interest from writers, etc.), would you be interested in another Cruella film?

