Emma Stone Has Officially Signed On to Cruella 2

The numbers that Cruella brought in, along with the mostly warm reception from critics, meant that no one was super surprised when a sequel was announced the following week. However, there were some rumors that things might not be going as well behind the scenes as everyone thought. When Scarlett Johansson announced her lawsuit against Disney, there were rumors that Emma Stone or Emily Blunt would be next, but nothing has become public so far. If Stone did have beef behind the scenes with the House of Mouse, it must have gotten cleared up. According to Deadline, Stone has officially signed on to Cruella 2 with a deal that is being called "mutually benefits both sides especially at a time when Disney is still assessing the dynamic window model on its event titles."

"While the media landscape has been disrupted in a meaningful way for all distributors, their creative partners cannot be left on the sidelines to carry a disproportionate amount of the downside without the potential for upside.," Endeavor Executive Chairman Patrick Whitesell said of Stone's deal with Disney. "This agreement demonstrates that there can be an equitable path forward that protects artists and aligns studios' interests with talent. We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio's willingness to recognize her contributions as a creative partner. We are hopeful that this will open the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of new platforms."

The article points out that rightfully, Cruella 2 is a long way away, and we have no idea what the market is going to look like by the time it comes out. When this movie was announced, the idea that a pandemic so bad could come along and shut down movies as we know it was something we saw at the movies themselves, not in real life. It sounds like the deal that they struck might be the first of many new deals that Disney makes that could help avoid another Black Widow situation. Cruella 2 currently has no release date.

"Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of the cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. "Cruella," which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. It stars Emma Stone as the titular character, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. It was released on May 28, 2021, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.