Avatar Booth At D23 Stuns, As We Walk Through Pandora

Join us as we take a trip into Pandora at D23 to take a look at the wonderful Avatar booth on the show floor, a really cool experience.

Article Summary Explore the stunning Avatar booth at D23, featuring immersive experiences and authentic Pandora elements.

Discover costumes, animatronics, and more from James Cameron’s Avatar franchise on the show floor.

D23 2024 promises exciting showcases, sneak peeks, and performances, with potential new Avatar announcements.

A touching tribute to producer Jon Landau, who passed away recently, is part of the exhibit.

Avatar has a major presence at D23, and why wouldn't it? Say what you will about the franchise, and many have, but it doesn't change the fact that James Cameron's franchise has grossed over $5 billion at the worldwide box office and that Pandora is one of the most popular sections at Walt Disney World, where it is located at Animal Kingdom. We know we are getting at least three more films and a new Avatar area has been bandied about for a Disneyland expansion in California. On the show floor, you can take a tour through Pandora, see some of the animatronics and costumes from the film, and more which our own Kaitlyn Booth did.

Avatar News Could Come Fast At D23

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa is a one-of-a-kind, multi-day fan experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across the worlds of Disney. D23 in 2024 has been reimagined to be more expansive and more immersive than ever before, with three packed days of showcases with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.

Will there be more Avatar news this weekend? I would expect yes, with the franchise being so big in the parks, I have to believe that Bob Iger's tease of the Disneyland expansion may be formally announced, as well as maybe a tease for future films since James Cameron will be there to be a part of the Disney Legends presentation as well.

A moving tribute to producer of the franchise Jon Landau is also included in the exhibit. Landau sadly passed away on July 5th at the age of 63.

