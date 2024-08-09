Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: d23, dwayne johnson, moana 2

Moana 2 Trailer, Poster Debut At D23, Watch It Here Now

Straight from the stage at D23, here is the new trailer and poster for Moana 2. The film hits theaters on November 27th.

Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson return, along with an ensemble cast.

Moana 2 introduces Moana's little sister and new seafaring crew members.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, with music by Grammy winners.

Moana 2 kicked things off at the big D23 Entertainment Showcase, and they debuted a new trailer and poster for the film. Starring the voice talents of Auli'i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda. Moana has a little sister in this one, and the sense of adventure and charm from the first film looks to be returning as well.

Moana 2 Synopsis

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical "Moana 2" reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, "Moana 2" features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson. The film also features returning stars Rachel House (Moana's Grandma, Tala), Temuera Morrison (Moana's father, Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Moana's mother, Sina), as well as the voices of Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana's new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively. Awhimai Fraser voices mysterious new character Matangi; Gerald Ramsey plays Moana's ancestor, Tautai Vasa; and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea.

Here is the new poster:

This is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and it looks like they may have nailed it.

Moana 2 is hitting theaters on November 27th.

