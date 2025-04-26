Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: dave filoni, disney, film, star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

Dave Filoni on Sigourney Weaver's Role in The Mandalorian & Grogu

Star Wars creative mastermind Dave Filoni reveals his thoughts on Sigourney Weaver's performance in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Article Summary Dave Filoni praises Sigourney Weaver's powerful performance in The Mandalorian & Grogu film.

Weaver plays a crucial veteran Rebel pilot aiding Din Djarin in his mission against Imperial warlords.

Film features returning Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin and Grogu, with exciting new character additions.

The Mandalorian & Grogu marks the first Star Wars movie in seven years, releasing May 22, 2026.

The upcoming Star Wars film The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to bring the beloved bounty hunter and his Force-sensitive companion to the big screen, expanding their popular story beyond the events of The Mandalorian series.

As if that isn't enough to entice fans, one of the most exciting reveals so far has been the inclusion of genre icon Sigourney Weaver, stepping into the role of a veteran Rebel pilot now serving in the New Republic's military forces. Her character is even said to play a crucial role in Din Djarin's mission as he hunts down Imperial warlords who refuse to surrender. And, regardless of her character's stance on morality, Weaver's involvement has quickly generated significant buzz with fans. Now, her performance has officially earned praise from Dave Filoni, a key creative force behind modern Star Wars.

Dave Filoni Says Sigourney Weaver is "Unbelievable" in The Mandalorian & Grogu

At Star Wars Celebration, Filoni shared his admiration for Weaver's work with Screen Rant, stating, "It was just great watching her work. I still always feel like I'm learning, and I learned so much by watching some of these just masters at their craft. And so I just enjoyed every day being on set with her and talking with her and just watching her work, watching her ask John questions in between takes. And she really feels like someone that could have fought in the Rebellion against the empire that was a leader in her own right and now is trying to figure out how do they fight a threat that seems to be growing and yet there are so many people that just aren't heeding the warnings that aren't maybe as aware. So that was exciting to have her in that role. And we'll see where it goes in the film, but it's Sigourney Weaver. Unbelievable."

In terms of the film's cast, the movie includes the return of Pedro Pascal as the bounty hunter Din Djarin (The Mandalorian), alongside his beloved companion Grogu. In addition to Weaver, other new faces include Jeremy Allen White, who has been confirmed to play Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba, and Jonny Coyne as an Imperial Warlord attached to Galactic Empire remnants. So, needless to say, with its prominent cast, built-in fanbase, and the fact that it's the first Star Wars movie in seven years, expectations for The Mandalorian & Grogu are pretty high.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, and the movie is slated for release on May 22, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!