David Corenswet Says He Fought for Clark's Final Superman Chuckle

David Corenswet reveals how he convinced James Gunn to keep Clark's chuckle after Lois's love confession in Superman.

When Superman hit theaters in July, it landed as a solid win for the new DC Universe and a proper relaunch for a hero who had spent years in limbo (even before the previous continuity slowed to a stop). In fact, James Gunn's film managed to pull in more than $616 million worldwide and gave DC Studios its first genuine big-screen momentum under the new banner.

Though, a huge part of that response came from the film's tone. In the film, David Corenswet plays Clark Kent as a goofier, openly earnest reporter whose charm feels much closer to several fan favorite comic runs than the more tortured versions that dominated the last decade. Critics even praised the movie as fun, colorful, and sincere, and the chemistry between Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane quickly became one of its main talking points (regardless of the stance).

Now, Corenswet is opening up about how one small choice in the final act came directly from him, and how Gunn ultimately trusted that instinct. Speaking about the climactic confession between Clark and Lois in a recent conversation with Variety's Actors on Actors series, he recalled a brief debate over Clark's reaction to Lois divulging her feelings. Corenswet explains, "James, when I was doing that chuckle when she says, 'I love you too,' he came up to me and said, 'It's not working. It needs to be solemn.' I was like, 'No! The whole point is, 'I f—–g know that you love me.' Credit to James. He was right on 90% of everything, but on that one, he saw that chuckle was a very truthful thing."

Superman follows Clark as he tries to balance his Midwestern upbringing and Kryptonian legacy while dealing with the fallout from an international crisis secretly engineered by Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult. Along the way, he relies on Lois, Daily Planet colleagues like Jimmy Olsen, and fellow heroes such as Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, Guy Gardner, and Metamorpho, played by names like Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, and Anthony Carrigan.

On the theatrical side, DC is not slowing down Kryptonian stories either. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is officially set to take flight in June 2026, spinning out of her cameo in Superman with a cosmic revenge story based on the Woman of Tomorrow comics. Gunn will then return to write and direct Man of Tomorrow in July 2027, which brings back Corenswet and Hoult and is rumored to pit Superman and Lex against a different foe in a larger DCU event.

