Dawn Of The Dead Returning To Theaters In 3D For Halloween At Regal

Dawn of the Dead, the classic George A. Romero classic from 1978, is getting a re-release this Halloween season in 3D at Regal Cinemas. This is the uncut 1979 theatrical version and will play in the theater chain October 28-31. Perfect for a Halloween night screening. Rue Morgue broke the news, noting that this 3D version "has been adapted to the 3D format under the frame-by-frame supervision of original producer Richard P. Rubinstein, with no alterations to Romero's edit."

Dawn Of The Dead On The Big Screen Again

"Dawn of the Dead follows the exploits of four survivors of the expanding zombie apocalypse as they take refuge in an abandoned shopping mall following a horrific SWAT evacuation of an apartment complex. Taking stock of their surroundings, they arm themselves, lock down the mall, and destroy the zombies inside so they can eke out a living–at least for a while. Tensions begin to build as months go on, and they come to realize that they've fallen prey to consumerism. Soon afterward, they have even heavier problems to worry about, as a large gang of bikers discovers the mall and invades it, ruining the survivors' best-laid plans and forcing them to fight off both lethal bandits and flesh-eating zombies."

An all-time classic film, not just in the horror genre; this is actually pretty exciting. I personally have never seen this one on the big screen, and this might be the year I finally get to do it. Depending on which day you ask me, Dawn of the Dead and Day of the Dead switch as my favorite of the Romero classics, but lately, I have been feeling this one more. Each site showing the film will be playing it at least six times, so we all have plenty of opportunities to see the master at work. You can check showings and get tickets right here.