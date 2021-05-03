Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Shares "Advice" to Star Ryan Reynolds

If there was one positive that came out of the 2009 maligned film X-Men Origins: Wolverine was the blossoming friendship between its stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. With 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past resetting the Fox Cinematic Universe, another door opened up on rebooting Reynolds' character Deadpool, which he played in the 2009 film in his own self-titled film in 2016 thanks to "leaked" test footage. Sadly, just as the latest incarnation of the Merc with the Mouth caught on, Jackman's Wolverine was on his way out, retiring from the role in 2017's Logan that saw the character killed off. The pair played up their frienemy relationship ever since, with Reynolds playfully trying to goad Jackman back into those adamantium claws, even parodying the character's death in the 2018 sequel Deadpool 2.

Deadpool 3: Can We Get a Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Reunion?

In Jackman's latest tweet, The Wolverine star offered "advice" from an NYPD officer on what Reynolds should do for the untitled third Deadpool film. "Officer [John] Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for @VancityReynolds. Sharing is caring." "Hey, Ryan, you've got to get this guy in Deadpool 3," Dobkowski said. "Even if it is for a 10-minute cameo, that would be awesome. That movie would be so cool, so great." The only way Reynolds got Jackman to appear was by cutting his face from a magazine cover in the closing scene of the 2016 film and repurposed footage from the 2009 film that redid their final anticlimactic meetup when 2016 Deadpool killed his 2009 counterpart in his final form played by Scott Adkins with a bullet to the brain. Otherwise, the two just playfully trade jabs at one another on social media while, at one point, cross-promoting their beverage brands, respectively, with Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee and Reynolds' Aviation Gin. At the very least, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin from Bob's Burgers are penning the script for the upcoming sequel.