Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Wolverine-Related Plot Pre-Disney

Whether if you take this with a grain of salt, with bated breath, or simply at Ryan Reynolds' word, the actor's known to have an active imagination on social media. While we're never going to fully realize a dedicated Deadpool-Wolverine film (for now), the Canadian managed to find a way to at least keep a rivalry up with the latter's actor in Hugh Jackman despite his retirement from the role in 2017's Logan trading snide remarks and pranks jesting one another online. The latest Wolverine tease comes in the form of a tweet from Reynolds while also raising awareness on mental health under the hashtag Bell Let's Talk.

"It's critical to have open, honest, and healthy discussions around mental health," Reynolds wrote. "By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference. In case that's not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real." For those not aware, Rashomon style is based on the 1950 original Akira Kurosawa film that pioneered the genre involving a story told through multiple points of view. Each perspective reveals another piece of the puzzle until it all comes together.

With Disney's acquisition of FOX, it's possible what Reynolds described was a scrapped plot for Deadpool 3. Whether the now-20th Century Studios had any plans to make one last-ditch effort to keep Jackman or recast the character altogether is obviously up for speculation no matter how much the Aussie and Canadian actors remain coy about it. Logan wasn't the only swan song for Jackman, who played the role for 17 years since 2000's X-Men, but also marked the retirement of Patrick Stewart from the role of Charles Xavier/Professor X, who also made his franchise debut in the 2000 film. The Star Trek star admitted to Digital Spy he talked to Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige about possibly reprising his role before ultimately declining, citing the 2017 James Mangold film. All we can imagine is what could have been

