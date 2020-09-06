Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Respond to Fan Poster

The back and forth "rivalry" between Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman is as strong as ever. A fan-made Deadpool 3 poster from Séptimo Mundo has more Easter Eggs than you can shake a stick at. The faux poster has the Merc with the Mouth holding on a bottle of Aviator Gin (Reynold's brand) in his right hand. In his other, the head of Thanos (Josh Brolin) stuck in a shocked look enclosed in a fishbowl walking amidst carnage among city streets. On his upper right are Spider-Man and Iron Man looking down at him.

Over to Deadpool's left is Rocket Raccoon firing from a hot air balloon at a helicopter. The basket adorns the image of Jackman. Below is Jackman's Wolverine appearing next to Cable (Brolin) emerging from a time portal. Next to Deadpool's feet is the infinity gauntlet. Right over is a skydiving Peter (Rob Delaney) in front of the Baxter Building. With the image, the fan tweets, "WE NEED IT RIGHT NOW @VancityReynolds." Reynolds simply replied, "Ditto." Jackman's put a bit more of a response to both, "Hello Lawyer. Please issue a cease and desist to @VancityReynolds for the blatant misuse of my likeness – as well as $610M for pain and suffering."

The good news is that Deadpool 3 is happening as far as when is another question altogether. There isn't anything specific Reynolds nor Disney/Marvel have anything to offer fans. As part of Fox-owned X-Men properties, Deadpool stands out compared to the PG-13 oriented Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The film is currently not scheduled for MCU Phase IV when Reynolds breathed new life into his film career in the 2015 superhero film that effectively reboots the character following the maligned 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Unfortunately, as much as fans dreamt of Reynolds and Jackman facing off as their signature characters once more, Jackman officially retired as Wolverine in 2017's Logan. The two R-rated Deadpool films were the highest-grossing of all the X-Men franchise and will likely remain so with The New Mutants (2020) currently in theaters. Here's the tweet below.

WE NEED IT RIGHT NOW @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/cfWpBnwfJt — El Séptimo Mundo (@septimo_mundo) September 2, 2020

Ditto. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 2, 2020

Hello Lawyer. Please issue a cease and desist to @VancityReynolds for the blatant misuse of my likeness – as well as $610M for pain and suffering. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 3, 2020