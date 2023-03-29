Deadpool 3: Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams Are Returning Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams, who played Dopinder and Blind Al in the first two Deadpool movies, are set to reprise their roles for the upcoming Deadpool 3.

The cast of Deadpool 3 is continuing to grow. While the last two members that have joined have been new faces, it seems that this latest entry in the franchise will continue to bring back some familiar faces from the first two movies. According to Deadline, both Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams, who played Dopinder and Blind Al in the first two movies, respectively, are set to reprise their roles in this new movie that is set to start shooting early this summer. Marvel isn't stupid; they know what worked in the first two movies, so it isn't surprising to see some more familiar faces returning for Deadpool 3.

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has also joined the cast.

At the moment, we don't know any other plot details about Deadpool 3, but we know that director Shawn Levy is behind the camera and frequently collaborates with Reynolds. Cast members are starting to drop some plot hints about the film, though including the about fiftieth reassurance that the film will be R-rated despite being part of the family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman said back in January that despite playing Logan since 1999, Deadpool 3 will be something "I've never done before" and that he couldn't wait to get started. He also spoke about filming with Reynolds and the dynamic that Logan and Wade will have, saying, "I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s— out of each other the whole time." Deadpool 3 is set to start production in May 2023 and is set to come out on November 8, 2024.