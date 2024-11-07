Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ | Tagged: Dear Santa, paramount

Dear Santa: Jack Black Isn't Santa In The New Trailer, Poster, Images

Jack Black is not Santa in the first trailer, poster, and images released for the upcoming Paramount+ film Dear Santa.

Article Summary Check out the first trailer for Dear Santa, featuring Jack Black as a mischievous Devil instead of Santa.

Paramount+ drops a new holiday comedy where a kid's misspelled letter to Santa invites chaos.

The film's unique concept and Black's devilish look create a darkly comedic holiday vibe.

Bobby Farrelly directs this new holiday flick, streaming on Paramount+ starting November 25th.

It's technically the holiday season, which means it's time for some of the most random holiday movies you've ever heard of. Red One is coming out in theaters even though it seems much more like a streaming release, and now we have the film Dear Santa on Paramount+. The premise of this one is pretty basic: a kid is trying to write a letter to Santa and instead writes Satan and summons the Devil, played by Jack Black. In terms of concepts, it's not a bad one, and it's one of those comedy situations where if you think about it for more than a few minutes, you'll spiral with how dark it is. It's kind of like when you think back to the first Home Alone and realize that Kevin doesn't wake up thinking his family left him behind to go on vacation; he thinks he wished them away forever.

Anyway, we got the first trailer, poster, and images today, and probably the best part of this entire thing is the design they went with regarding Black as Satan. He looks Devilish, but he doesn't look cartoonishly evil either, to the point that if you saw just an image of this thing, you might believe that Dear Santa is some sort of PG version of Krampus. Either way, Christmas movies on streaming tend to do numbers because people need background noise during the holiday season, and streaming services give them that.

Dear Santa: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: When a young boy mails his Christmas wish list to Santa with one crucial spelling error, a devilish Jack Black arrives to wreak havoc on the holidays. From the hilarious minds behind DUMB & DUMBER, Christmas is about to go up in flames.

Dear Santa, directed by Bobby Farrelly, stars Jack Black, Robert Timothy Smith, Keegan-Michael Key, Brianne Howey, Hayes MacArthur, Post Malone, P.J. Byrne, Jaden Carson Baker, and Kai Cech. It will stream to Paramount+ and on digital on November 25th.

