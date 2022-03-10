Death on the Nile Comes to Hulu on March 29th

The Kenneth Branagh starring and directed Agatha Christie movies are kind of strange beasts. Murder on the Orient Express did a lot better than anyone probably thought it would, and they were quick to greenlight a sequel to the 2017 film. However, circumstance really cut the knees out from Death on the Nile. A movie that was supposed to come out a few short two years after the first movie in 2019 kept getting delayed until it finally got released this year in 2022. In a perfect world, this would be the year they released a third movie, not a second; this is the hand that these movies were dealt. It sounds like they want to make another one, but Death on the Nile wasn't exactly seen by a mass amount of people. A worldwide box office of $116 million on a movie with a budget of $90 million with as many false marketing starts as this one had? They probably barely broke even at best. So it's not surprising that Hulu announced that Death on the Nile is coming to the streaming service on March 29th.

Death on the Nile will debut on Disney+ in select international markets and on Star+ in Latin America as follows:

March 30: Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Taiwan, Luxembourg, Austria

Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Taiwan, Luxembourg, Austria April 6: Spain, Singapore, Indonesia (Hotstar), Malaysia (Hotstar), Thailand (Hotstar)

Spain, Singapore, Indonesia (Hotstar), Malaysia (Hotstar), Thailand (Hotstar) April 20: Latin America, Brazil

Summary: Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, stars Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand. It was released in theaters on February 11, 2022.