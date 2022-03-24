Deleted Scene for The Batman Released Featuring Barry Keoghan's Joker

One of the reveals at the end of The Batman was that Barry Keoghan was playing a new version of the Joker and that he met the Riddler in Arkham. They end with a riddle between the two of them that goes something along the lines of, "what is more powerful, the less you have of them? A friend." We never actually see Keoghan, just his voice, but director Matt Reeves said that there was a scene between Joker and Batman that was very Silence of the Lambs that ended up on the cutting room floor. Warner Bros. decided not to wait until home release for fans to get the chance to see this scene as they released it online today.

