The Demon Slayer Movie is Now Available to Stream

The record-setting anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train is finally available to stream, so whether you experienced it in theaters or you have waited for its digital release, the time is here! After getting to soak in the box office glory and records-galore, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train has made its move to Funimation and can (finally) be streamed in the US for your viewing pleasure, in both English and Japanese. The official plot description for the film teases:

"Tanjiro Kamado, joined by Inosuke Hashibira, a boy raised by boars who wears a boar's head, and Zenitsu Agatsuma, a scared boy who reveals his true power when he sleeps, board the Infinity Train on a new mission with the Flame Pillar, Kyojuro Rengoku, to defeat a demon who has been tormenting the people and killing the demon slayers who oppose it!"

Originating as a manga in 2016, the print version of Demon Slayer has circulated over 150 million copies worldwide (as of February 2021) that lead to the eventual anime in 2019. Now that the series has had a chance to find its footing across manga, anime, and merchandising prospects, the film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train arrived without any signs of slowing down in the foreseeable future.

The film received its theatrical release in the fall of 2020, with prominent restrictions due to COVID-19 and theaters' closure (or limited availability). Despite what you would assume would be a hiccup, it actually became an overwhelming hit, grossing over $500 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2020, and the monumental first time a non-Hollywood production led the annual box office. In terms of records in Japan, the Demon Slayer film took over the title of the highest-grossing anime film and, more importantly, the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time.

Now that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train is available to stream, will you be checking out the next chapter of Tanjiro's story?