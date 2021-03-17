Demon Slayer Film Gets US Theatrical Release Date

After the overwhelming and undeniable success of the anime film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train in Japan, the film has finally found a US theatrical release date!

The recent film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train recently passed Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away to become the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time, and naturally, the perfect next step involves coming to theaters in North America. When it was released last October amidst the pandemic and ever-changing COVID-19 regulations, the film still managed to rake in moviegoers by the masses, becoming the first Japanese film to cross the $400 million thresholds (and $350 million of that was strictly earned domestically.)

Not only did the film set an impressive record in the middle of unusual circumstances, but the R-rated feature is just an extension of the newly-popular anime title Demon Slayer, which has found universal acclaim. In addition to surpassing the beloved Spirited Away in the box office, that means the film overthrows some of the most prominent cinematic-chapters of anime franchises in the game, including two My Hero Academia titles and several Dragon Ball films — something that even fans of Demon Slayer were unable to predict.

The reputable anime Distributors Aniplex of America and Funimation are confirmed to be teaming up to make the theatrical release a reality in North America, which begins on Friday, April 23, 2021, with tickets becoming available to purchase on April 9th. The release will include IMAX and 4DX theater locations and be available in both a subtitled version or an English dub, which is the perfect treat for those who have a preference (because so many anime fans are picky about their dubbing!)

Outside of a theatrical release, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will also be made available crossing multiple streaming services and digital video stores starting on June 22nd — so if you're not ready to hit up your local theater just yet, the wait won't be too long!