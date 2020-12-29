Demon Slayer Becomes the Highest Grossing Movie in Japan

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the insanely popular anime property Demon Slayer just topped another massive milestone, becoming the most profitable movie in Japan and overtaking a timeless classic.

With series like My Hero Academia, or Attack on Titan, a lot of modern manga titles have found overwhelming success through publication, which ultimately manifested into anime and even theatrical releases. The title Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which launched in 2016 and wrapped this year, has hit that level of notoriety. It has over 120 million copies in circulation (both print and digital) and a Funimation anime that has already aired on Toonami in the US.

The popular manga/anime receiving a theatrical addition was inevitable (My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball can relate), and not only has Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train received that opportunity — but it's become a major box office hit in a time where theatrical releases are already complicated, to say the least.

Released on October 16 of this year, the film went into the box office, and expectations couldn't have been too high, yet the film has officially raked in a massive $337 million. The overwhelmingly impressive number was strong enough to dethrone the classic animated film Spirited Away as the most profitable theatrical release in Japan, which earned a solid $308 million in 2001.

The film is probably one of the most successful releases of 2020, and to turn out such a profit in a year with very limited theatrical events shows that both anime and the film can find success in the most unexpected places.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train follows the conclusion of the first season and is described as, "Tanjiro Kamado, joined with Inosuke Hashibira, a boy raised by boars who wears a boar's head, and Zenitsu Agatsuma, a scared boy who reveals his true power when he sleeps, board the Infinity Train on a new mission with the Flame Pillar, Kyojuro Rengoku, to defeat a demon who has been tormenting the people and killing the demon slayers who oppose it!"

