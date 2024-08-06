Posted in: Digital, Movies | Tagged: despicable me 4, illumination, minions, steve carrell

Despicable Me 4 Hits Digital Services Today To Rent Or Own

Universal and Illumination will release Despicable Me 4 to rent or buy digitally tomorrow, including two new Minions shorts.

Article Summary Despicable Me 4 hits digital platforms today with two all-new Minions shorts.

The film stars Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, and a cast of beloved characters.

Gru and family face new challenges and hilarity in this blockbuster sequel.

Discover the exciting plots of the new Minions mini-movies, Game Over and Over and Benny's Birthday.

Despicable Me 4 is one of the summer's biggest hits at the box office, having grossed over $750 million worldwide since opening a couple of weeks ago. Now, Universal and Illumination will release the film on digital services for rent or purchase starting today, August 6th. Starring the voice talents of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Joey King, Miranda Cosgrove, Stephen Colbert, Sofía Vergara, and Will Ferrell, this release will also include two all-new Minions mini-movies for us to enjoy after watching the film. The franchise has become the most successful animated franchise at the box office of all time, having now made over $5 billion worldwide.

Despicable Me 4 Won't Be The Last

The world's favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain-League-agent returns for a bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination's DESPICABLE ME 4, now with 2 mini-movies. Gru, Lucy and their girls welcome a new member to the family – Gru Jr. – who is intent on tormenting his dad, as a new nemesis shows up and forces the family to go on the run. This latest blockbuster chapter in the biggest global animated franchise in history is packed with nonstop action and filled with Illumination's signature subversive humor.

Directed by Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage, DESPICABLE ME 4 stars Steve Carell ("The Office," Despicable Me franchise) alongside Kristen Wiig ("Saturday Night Live," Despicable Me franchise). The cast also includes Will Ferrell (Anchorman, Elf), Sofia Vergara ("Modern Family," "Griselda"), Joey King (The Kissing Booth, "The Act"), Stephen Colbert ("The Colbert Report," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", Monsters vs. Aliens), and Miranda Cosgrove ("iCarly," Despicable Me franchise).

Here are the synopsis for each of the Minions mini-movies:

Game Over and Over – After stumbling upon a powered-up game controller inside Gru's lair, the mischievous Minions discover its ability to control one another, unleashing mayhem as they compete for high scores.

– After stumbling upon a powered-up game controller inside Gru's lair, the mischievous Minions discover its ability to control one another, unleashing mayhem as they compete for high scores. Benny's Birthday – Benny finds himself trapped in a time loop of a Minion-style birthday party, encountering uproarious mischief at every turn.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!