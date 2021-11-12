Disney+ Day: Full-Length Documentaries on Turning Red and Lightyear

Mark this under something I didn't know I needed. When the credits run at the end of a movie, it can be hard to come to terms with just how many people put years of their lives into this. With animated films, it's usually even longer with even more people. There is so much that goes on behind the scenes of animated movies that are fascinating to learn about. One example is that not a single frame from the original Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse teaser is actually in the film. However, these sorts of things are things you only find out at events or in special features of movies where you don't get a lot of details. Disney is looking to change that. There has already been a giant pile of announcements. Still, one that makes this writer excited is that Disney will be releasing full-length documentaries on the making of Turning Red and Lightyear on the service next year.

The Lightyear teaser came out last month, and while the concept seems to confuse people, the reactions have been pretty positive overall. Lightyear currently has a theatrical release date of June 17, 2022. "The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lightyear | Teaser Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwPL0Md_QFQ&ab_channel=Pixar)

As for Turning Red, we got the first teaser for that movie about three months ago. The summary is: "Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short "Bao") and produced by Lindsey Collins "Turning Red releases on March 11, 2022."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Turning Red | Teaser Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pqdHP2dWQ9M&ab_channel=Pixar)

There hasn't been a release date announcement to go with these two documentaries, but we can assume they would come out sometime near or after the official theatrical release dates. Keep an eye on Bleeding Cool for all of the Disney+ Day announcements as they roll in this during the day.