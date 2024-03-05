Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: China Anne McClain, disney, The Descendants, The Rise of Red

The Descendants: The Rise Of Red Sets Sail This Summer (TEASER)

Disney released the first teaser for the newest film in The Descendants franchise, The Rise Of Red - set to debut on Disney+ this summer.

Article Summary Disney unveils teaser for 'The Descendants: The Rise of Red,' premiering this summer on Disney+.

New installment features Auradon's Uma as headmaster, welcoming Red from Wonderland.

Film's plot revolves around Red's alliance with Cinderella's daughter Chloe against Queen of Hearts.

China Anne McClain shares heartfelt return as Uma, honoring the late Cameron Boyce.

The Descendants: The Rise of Red has a new logo and a first teaser trailer, released just now by Disney. Debuting on Disney+ this summer, the film is the continuation of the popular franchise that puts the focus on the children of popular Disney characters. Looks like from that teaser, Auradon Prep has a new sheriff in town, and it is Uma, daughter of Ursula. As the principal, she is opening up the doors to all kingdoms, including Wonderland, and sending an invitation to Red, hence the title. Should be pretty fun, just like the other three films if you ask me. Below is the logo for the film and the official synopsis.

The Descendants Universe Continues

Here's a look at the official overview/logline for Disney+'s The Descendants: The Rise of Red:

"In this newest installment in the mega-hit "Descendants" franchise, former Villain Kid Uma, now headmaster of Auradon Prep, extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, and especially Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella's perfectionist daughter Chloe and travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set Red's mother down her villainous path."

Uma herself, China Anne McClain, understands the big shoes they are stepping into and had this to say about continuing the franchise after the wrap of the original trilogy and the tragic passing of Cameron Boyce: "I was apprehensive to revisit the Descendants world at first because losing Cam was the first heartbreak I've ever experienced. But once I saw how excited the new generation of kids were, it reminded me of myself when we created the original films. Everything came together beautifully. There's one scene that is very special to me; I'm sure the audience will be able to guess which one it is once they see the movie. Stepping back into Uma was very fulfilling and healing for me."

The Rise of Red will debut on Disney+ this summer.

