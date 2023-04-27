Disney Releases First Trailer For Animated Film Wish The trailer and teaser poster for Disney's Wish are finally here, and it looks spectacular. It opens in theaters in November.

Disney has released the first trailer and poster for Disney's Wish, the latest animated film from the studio coming in November. As we found out yesterday during their CinemaCon presentation, Chris Pine is starring in the film, along with Ariana DeBose (West Side Story). Set in the fictional world of Rosas, the film tells the origin story behind Disney's iconic "wishing star" and follows a 17-year-old girl named Asha (Ariana DeBose) who makes a wish so hard, it literally conjures the wishing star to life. Together, Asha and Star confront the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico (Chris Pine), to save Asha's community "and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen."

Disney's Wish Could Be A Sleeper Hit

"Our heroine, Asha, lives in Rosas, known as the kingdom of wishes," said director Chris Buck, who is directing the film with Fawn Veerasunthorn. "People come from everywhere to give their wishes to a magical king who promises to grant their deepest desires—someday. Only he can decide which wishes will come true and when." Added Veerasunthorn, "We have been inspired by so many iconic films over Disney Animation's 100 years, especially stories where we explore the power of someone with a wish, combined with the conviction to make that wish come true. Being able to honor that legacy with this incredible story and these amazing characters has been a joy for our entire team." The film's teaser poster is below.

I love the concept of this film, and Ariana DeBose is mega-talented in case you couldn't tell. That combination alone is enough to get me in the theater. Toss in blended 3D and 2D animation as we see in this trailer, and I am ready to see this tomorrow. Unfortunately, we have to wait till Thanksgiving, when Disney's Wish opens in theaters.