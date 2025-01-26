Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: divergent, film, lionsgate, neil burger

Divergent Filmmaker Reflects on His Time with the Franchise

The director of the Divergent film shares his thoughts on the future of the franchise and reflects on his experiences working with it.

Article Summary Neil Burger discusses possible reboot ideas for the Divergent franchise.

The Divergent films didn't match the book series' popularity, leading to cancellation of the fourth film.

Director reflects on the impact of casting Shailene Woodley and others in their roles.

Speculation about the future of Divergent remains as fans wonder about potential revivals.

The Divergent book series has enjoyed substantial popularity over the years. However, its live-action film adaptations haven't quite mirrored that success despite its cult audience, noteworthy budget, and recognizable cast. As a matter of fact, each of the three films generally underperformed, and the planned fourth film was ultimately canceled, suggesting that Hollywood adaptations of the franchise might be at an impasse for now. Now, the filmmaker behind the Divergent films is opening up about where the franchise could go next and what that might entail.

Divergent Director on the Future of the Franchise

When talking to Screen Rant, Divergent filmmaker Neil Burger shared his thoughts on the idea of a possible future of the franchise, with Burger noting, "And they just kind of reboot everything. I have not thought about that; I'm sure that's crossed Lionsgate's mind to do it in a different way. I'm really proud of that movie, and I'm particularly proud of the cast that I got together for it, whether it be Shailene Woodley, or Theo James, or Miles Teller, or Kate Winslet. Many of them, it was sort of an early, important role for them, and they were so fun to work with. So, it was great, I always will be part of that franchise and am happy to be part of it in some way."

Divergent official plot summary: In a world divided by factions based on virtues, Tris learns she's Divergent and won't fit in. When she discovers a plot to destroy Divergents, Tris and the mysterious Four must find out what makes Divergents dangerous before it's too late. The first film stars Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Ashley Judd, Jai Courtney, Ray Stevenson, Zoë Kravitz, Miles Teller, Tony Goldwyn, Maggie Q, and Kate Winslet.

Would you be interested in a possible Divergent revival? It kind of seems like it's only a matter of time anyway, right?

