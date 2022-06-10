Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Hits Blu-ray In July

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available to watch on Disney+ in a couple of weeks, but those of us who still prefer physical media can look forward to the latest MCU film hitting 4K Blu-ray on July 26th. We get a few featurettes on the making of the film and how they decided to introduce America Chavez to the MCU, along with a couple of deleted scenes and, of course, a blooper reel. You can see the cover and full features list down below.

Doctor Strange Multiverse 4K Release Details

"Journey into the unknown in Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the MCU unlocks the Multiverse, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must enlist help from old and new allies as he traverses mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities in order to confront a surprising adversary."

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK (DTS-HD MASTER AUDIO 7.1 ON THE BLU-RAY)

Audio commentary by Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron

Featurettes Method to the Madness – Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi. Introducing America Chavez – In this short and fun profile piece, we'll learn about America's humble beginnings in the comics. We'll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU. Constructing the Multiverse – Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we'll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Multiverse of Madness.

Bloopers Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Deleted Scenes A Great Team – A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity. Pizza Poppa – Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange's spell ends. It's Not Permanent – Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter.

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature