Donald Trump Documentary, You've Been Trumped Too, Finally Released.

The feature documentary You've Been Trumped Too that Donald Trump's Trump Organization attempted to suppress for the last four years, will be released worldwide, on demand, from August 16th. Journeyman Pictures has picked up worldwide rights to You've Been Trumped Too ahead of the Presidential election in the US later this year.

You've Been Trumped Too explores the confrontation between Donald Trump and Molly Forbes – a 96-year-old Scottish widow who Trump says reminds him of his own Scottish mother. The film was originally shut down indefinitely following legal threats from the Trump Organization in 2016.

Filmmaker Anthony Baxter was arrested and thrown in jail when he first discovered the water supply to Molly and her family had been cut off by Donald Trump's workers while constructing a luxury golf resort near Aberdeen. The charges were thrown out and the police forced to issue an apology. However, in You've Been Trumped Too, Baxter is astounded to learn Molly and her son Michael who Mr Trump branded 'a pig', is still without a reliable water supply half a decade on. You've Been Trumped Too is intended as a document of the disconnect between political rhetoric and the lives of ordinary people.

However, when the sequel film to his original BBC documentary was completed, the Trump Organization threatened any cinema that showed it. The US distributor then pulled out – denying the film a proper theatrical release or broadcast. But now Journeyman Pictures is releasing the film worldwide. Managing Director of Journeyman Pictures, Mark Stucke said, "Given the times we are living in, this critically acclaimed film is more powerful and relevant than ever, and Journeyman is proud to be bringing it to the world."

"You've Been Trumped Too is the film Donald Trump doesn't want you to see," said director Anthony Baxter. "I believe the film's release by Journeymen Pictures is an important landmark for freedom of speech, independent filmmaking, and, most importantly, the accountability of the rich and powerful."

You've Been Trumped Too will be released on 18th August on iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Journeyman VOD and Vimeo. The trailer can be watched here.

"There could hardly be a more urgent or relevant film than this."

– Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian "The most important film of the year. It starts out looking like a drop in the ocean – we're quite sure cutting off the Forbes' water is not Trump's sole faux pas of late – and ends by making the viewer realise that this story is the only story."

– Tara Brady, The Irish Times "You've Been Trumped Too is a ticking time bomb!"

– David Ehrlich, IndieWire "Your blood will boil!"

– Cath Clarke, Time Out "I hugely admire Anthony Baxter for giving voice to people who were effectively silenced."

– Mark Kermode, BBC/The Observer "Truth doesn't matter, greed rules, and if you aren't powerful enough to hit back at Trump, then the hell with you. The movie raises a valid question…how would Trump, if elected, treat the American people?"

– Owen Gleiberman, Variety "A blistering exposé… every US voter should see this film before heading to the polls."

– Maria Duarte, Morning Star