EXCLUSIVE: Two New Tracks From The Don't Look Back Soundtrack

Don't Look Back is a new horror film from Jeffery Reddick, creator of the Final Destination franchise. Reddick makes his directorial debut with the film, which stars Kourtney Bell, Jeremy Holm, Skyler Hart, Will Stout, Jaqueline Fleming, Han Soto, Damon Lipari, Amanda Grace Benitez, Stephen Twardokus, and Dean West. After witnessing a horrible crime, woman of faith, Caitlyn (Bell), must figure out why the group of witnesses are mysteriously dying out of nowhere. It sounds like a great set-up. We all know horror is only as good as the score, and today BC is proud to exclusively present two tracks from the score of the film by Chris Thomas. You can hear the two songs and check out the trailer for Don't Look Back down below.

Don't Look Back Synopsis & Trailer

"Caitlin Kramer, a woman of faith overcoming a tragic past, is among several people who see a man being fatally assaulted and don't intervene. When the witnesses start dying mysteriously, Caitlin must unearth if they are being targeted by a killer or something far more insidious."

I like the different tones the score seems to be striking here. "The Body" is charged and powerful, while "I Felt It, Too," tells more of a story, like it is unfolding for us. Time will tell how they fit into the film, but Thomas seems to have found a happy balance between chaos and calm like any good horror score should. You can check out more on Chris Thomas by going here, and you can check out the full score on October 20th. Don't Look Back will hit select theaters and On Demand this Friday, October 16th, and may be one to keep an eye out for, for sure.