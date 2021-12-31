Don't Look Up: Tyler Perry Sent His Lines To Actual Morning Show Hosts

Some practical experience in the role that you are playing is something that not every actor can add to their resume, but for Tyler Perry, he could do precisely that. In 2012, Perry helped co-host Live with Kelly when they were between hosts. During the virtual press conference, Perry was asked if he drew on that experience and if he talked to any other co-hosts of morning shows to craft his character of Jack Bremmer in Don't Look Up.

"Okay, as fun as that was in that moment, I actually made a couple of phone calls to a couple of people who are on morning shows right now that I admire," Tyler explained. "Joe Scarborough is one, and Michael Strahan is the other. So I asked them, I actually sent them part of the script. I said, "Why don't you read this and send it back to me on your iPhone? Just tape it." And they did, and I was like, okay, I got some bits here, I got some bits there. But those guys are professional journalists. I mean, the guy I played is not that. So they were very helpful in pulling that off and helping me to pull that off."

It's really interesting that Perry goes out of his way to say that his character on Don't Look Up is not a journalist which is fair. The two characters on The Rip really do not listen and do not present an accurate version of the real world. They talk about how they want to keep things "light" when, at the end of the day, there are many things that aren't light but need to be talked about. It's interesting that Perry called on others to get inspiration for his character more than he drew from his own experiences.

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it's on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media-obsessed public before it's too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!

Don't Look Up is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Short) and also stars Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley. It will be released in select theaters on December 10th and streaming to Netflix now.