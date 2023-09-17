Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Dumb Money, sony, sony pictures

Dumb Money: BTS Vignette – A Normal Guy…Losing Billions Of Dollars

Sony has released a new vignette for Dumb Money focusing on Seth Rogan's character Gabe Plotkin who was just a normal guy...who lost billions of dollars.

Dumb Money has started its tier release schedule this weekend following a strong debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. It will be strange heading into the fall season without any promotion for films. This isn't an indie film, but it's still one that could benefit a lot from some people doing talk show circuit. Unfortunately, studios like Sony refuse to pay writers and actors livable wages, so we don't get to see any of that. Sony is still trying to get the word out for this one after they had to shift the release date to avoid The Eras Tour. This time it's a vignette talking about Seth Rogan's character who is just a normal guy, a completely normal guy, who loses billions of dollars due to events told in this film.

Dumb Money: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall videogame store) into the world's hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.

Dumb Money also stars Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Seth Rogen. Directed by Craig Gillespie, written by Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo, based on the book "The Antisocial Network" by Ben Mezrich. Produced by Aaron Ryder, Teddy Schwarzman, and Craig Gillespie. Executive Producers are Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Andrew Swett, Johnny Holland, Ben Mezrich, Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo, Cameron Winklevoss, Tyler Winklevoss and Kevin Ulrich. It will start as a limited release on September 15th and eventually move to a wide release on September 29th.

