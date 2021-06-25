Dune Is Delayed Yet Another Three Weeks, More Dates Reshuffled

If you thought the release date reshuffling dance was done because the vaccine is here [go get your shots] and things are sort of returning to normal, then you're in for a treat. It turns out that Warner Bros. is still delaying some of their movies and moving things around. However, they don't appear to be any major release date shifts this time around. According to Variety, Dune is getting another release date shift moving from October 1st to October 22nd. At the moment. Dune is still set for a simultaneous release date on HBO Max, but it seems like every other month, we hear that it won't be happening, so we'll see what ends up happening.

Dune wasn't the only movie to get another delay. The Many Saints of Newark, one of the Warner Bros. movies that is likely going to benefit from the hybrid release since it is a prequel to a TV show, has been moved a week from September 24th to October 1st. Finally, Clint Eastwood's latest movie also got a release date shift as it moved from October 22nd to September 17th. We don't know any reasoning behind any of these release date shifts, but it sounds like Warner Bros. is trying to figure out what their early fall schedule is going to look like.

Summary: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Issac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellen Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Charlotte Rampling, is set to open in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021.