Dune: Part Two: Josh Brolin Talks His Part One Sendoff

While there is a lot to love about Dune, one of the things that are undeniable about the movie is that it is, at its core, half a movie. In the beginning, people kept comparing the series to Lord of the Rings, when it was really something more like Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in that each movie doesn't really have a natural beginning, middle, and end. So no matter how Denis Villeneuve adapted this book, there were always going to be aspects of it that would feel abrupt. One of those aspects was the fate of Josh Brolin's Gurney. While being interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter for his new show Outer Range, Brolin was asked if the abrupt nature of his scenes ending in Part One and teased the Dune: Part Two script.

I can't answer that. I don't know. I mean, I think the book suggests that, but the book suggests a lot of things. The book suggests his singing, and even though that was something that we actually did, we didn't use it. And that's a major, major thing with Gurney. So having just read the second one about two weeks ago, I now know why that [sendoff] was the way it was. (Laughs.) But it's hard for me to answer that because when Denis is making these choices and having these dreams, talk about immersion, man. The guy gets lost in what he's doing, completely. I've learned, especially as a producer, that post is just as important, if not more important, than what you've actually filmed. So I think it was a good place [to leave Gurney]. When I watched it, I was like, "Where did I go?" (Laughs.) I think that was the first reaction. "That's it?" But that was all selfish. (Laughs.)

Production for Dune: Part Two is set to start this summer and as get closer we should learn more about the new additions to the cast. If you thought the marketing push for Part One was a lot that is going to be nothing compared to Part Two now that Warner Bros. and Legendary have some Oscars under their belts.

Dune Summary: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and the film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name," "Little Women"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Stephen King's Doctor Sleep," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"), Oscar Isaac (the "Star Wars" franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Milk," "Avengers: Infinity War"), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO's "Chernobyl," "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Avengers: Endgame"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming," HBO's "Euphoria"), Chang Chen ("Mr. Long," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"), David Dastmalchian ("Blade Runner 2049," "The Dark Knight"), Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Netflix's "Sex Education"), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), with Jason Momoa ("Aquaman," HBO's "Game of Thrones"), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Skyfall"). Dune opened in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021. Dune: Part Two casting rumors include Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow) and Austin Butler (Elvis). It will be released on October 20, 2023.