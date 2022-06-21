Dune: Part Two – Léa Seydoux Reportedly In Talks To Join The Cast

When Dune came out last year, there were some concerns that the hybrid release would end up tanking the box prospects. That was an even bigger concern when people saw the movie and very much realized that this was only half of a film. The other half needed to be made for all of this to amount to anything. However, Legendary and Warner Bros. did greenlight that sequel, and now things are starting to move along. The production for Dune: Part Two is getting ready to start later this year, so the cast is starting to fill out. Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Christopher Walken are already confirmed, but now we have a new major star in talks to join the cast. Deadline reports that Léa Seydoux is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Dune: Part Two as Lady Margot. Lady Margot is a member of the Sisterhood.

Legendary has no comment on the casting at the time of writing. At the moment, Dune: Part Two is the last movie that is on the docket for this franchise, but after the Oscar wins and if this one does well, Legendary will probably greenlight more movies. Dune: The Sisterhood TV series is also still in the works as of March 2022.

Dune Summary: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and the film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name," "Little Women"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Stephen King's Doctor Sleep," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"), Oscar Isaac (the "Star Wars" franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Milk," "Avengers: Infinity War"), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO's "Chernobyl," "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Avengers: Endgame"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming," HBO's "Euphoria"), Chang Chen ("Mr. Long," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"), David Dastmalchian ("Blade Runner 2049," "The Dark Knight"), Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Netflix's "Sex Education"), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), with Jason Momoa ("Aquaman," HBO's "Game of Thrones"), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Skyfall"). Dune opened in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021. Dune: Part Two casting include Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow) and Austin Butler (Elvis). It will be released on October 20, 2023.