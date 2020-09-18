Alejandro Jodorowsky On The Dune Trailer: "There Are No Surprises"

The Dune trailer dropped last week after months and years of hype and anticipation. It was met with awe and warmness, but not everyone was impressed. Alejandro Jodorowsky, who tried to adapt the book in the late 70's and early 80's before David Lynch stepped in, had some, let's say, unkind words about the project. In an interview with Le Point, he says this new film looks both "predictable" and that it "has no surprises". Agree? Just in case you haven't seen it yet, or need a refresher, watch the Dune trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9xhJrPXop4 Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dune Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9xhJrPXop4)

Dune Looks "Predictable"

"I wish his Dune would be a great success because Denis Villeneuve is a nice director, about whom I have been told a lot of good things," Jodorowsky shared with Le Point, translated from French. "I saw the trailer. It's very well done. We can see that it is industrial cinema, that there is a lot of money, and that it was very expensive. But if it was very expensive, it must pay in proportion. And that is the problem: there is no surprises. The form is identical to what is done everywhere, the lighting, the acting, everything is predictable."

He added, "Industrial cinema is incompatible with auteur cinema. For the former, money before, for the second, it's the opposite, whatever the quality of a director, whether my friend Nicolas Winding Refn or Denis Villeneuve. Industrial cinema promotes entertainment; it is a show that is not intended to change humanity or society. "

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Issac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellen Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Charlotte Rampling, is set to open in theaters on December 18th.