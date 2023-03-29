Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Freaks And Geeks Play D&D Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves director John Francis Daley reunites with his Freaks and Geeks costars Samm Levine and Martin Starr to play a little D&D in a new video.

Ever since the first reactions from the South By Southwest premiere started rolling in, more and more fan and press screenings of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the more it looks like this one will be a winner. So far, all of the reviews have been positive, and all of the audience reactions from those who have managed to see an early screening have liked it. However, there is some serious competition regarding the box office in the coming weeks. However, this could be one of those sleeper hits that do well its first weekend and then hangs out in the top three for weeks at a time. That's how movies really make their money in the long. Paramount is still pushing this one hard and reunited director John Francis Daley with his Freaks and Geeks costars Samm Levine and Martin Starr to play a little D&D in a video shared to special media. We also got the final trailer last week, and that one is bringing all the hype for this film.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. It will be produced by Jeremy Latcham, p.g.a., Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer, and executive produced by Denis L. Stewart, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian. It will be released on March 31, 2023.