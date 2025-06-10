Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Incredibles 3

Elemental Director Peter Sohn Set To Direct Incredibles 3

Elemental director Peter Sohn is set to direct Incredibles 3, with Brad Bird returning to write the screenplay.

Brad Bird, who directed the first two films, will return as the screenwriter for Incredibles 3.

Pixar continues its push toward sequels and established IP even after Elemental’s steady box office performance.

The Incredibles 3 project officially moved forward following its recent announcement at D23 events.

Pixar is bringing in someone new to direct Incredibles 3, which might be the most surprising development about this entire announcement. The studio has recently said they are pivoting to established IP, which you would think means they will lean into the same creative teams over and over again, because they are essentially trying to make the lightning strike over and over again. And while Brad Bird is very much writing the script for Incredibles 3, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Elemental director Peter Sohn will be taking over directing duties this time around.

Elemental is one of those movies where studios really need to remember that the opening weekend is not the only weekend that matters in terms of the box office. The film wasn't exactly a critical darling, even if mediocre Pixar is still leagues ahead of what others are doing, and its opening weekend wasn't incredible [zing]. However, the film was the definition of a slow burn, and throughout the next couple of weeks, it was a steady presence at the box office and brought in just under $500 million at the worldwide box office. Incredibles 3 was officially announced during the D23 event last August, and the last we heard about the film was in November 2024 at D23 Brasil. Now that they have a director, it sounds like things can really start to move along. Pixar has another original film coming out later this month, Elio, that needs to do well, or it will just reinforce this idea that all people want in terms of animation are sequels, prequels, and films based on established IP.

