Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Incredibles 3

Pixar Is "Just Starting To Write The Script" For Incredibles 3

Pixar officially announced Incredibles 3 at D23 back in August, and at D23 Brasil last weekend, they confirmed they are "just starting to write the script."

Article Summary Pixar begins writing the script for Incredibles 3, announced at D23 Brasil after the initial D23 reveal.

Inside Out 2's success validates Pixar's focus on sequels, despite past hits like Elemental.

Pixar's lineup includes Elio, Hoppers, Toy Story 5, and Incredibles 3, but no release date for the latter.

Incredibles 3 release unlikely before 2026 due to Pixar's current schedule and production timelines.

It's strange to think about how Pixar was in a no-win situation in 2024. You wouldn't expect that from a studio that walked away with a billion dollars at the box office, but it's true. The problem was, at the end of May, it was announced that Pixar would be leaning heavily on sequels and established IP going forward. So, the problem was if Inside Out 2 did well, it was somehow validated that established IP was the way to go [note: if established IP is the way to go, why did Lightyear flop but Elemental, while it was a slow burn, did well?] However, if the movie did poorly, there was a chance that Pixar itself could be in some real trouble as they were probably the Disney studio that got hit hardest by the pandemic.

Inside Out 2 was a massive hit, and while the studio has two original films on the way, Elio and Hoppers, they also have Toy Story 5 and Incredibles 3. We got some information about Toy Story 5 last weekend during D23 Brasil, but we also got a brief update about Incredibles 3. During one of the presentations (via CinePOP/ScreenRant), Pixar Vice President Jonas Rivera revealed that while the movie has been announced, it's not very far in development.

"They're back!" he says "Jack-Jack is back, everybody is back in an all-new adventure – more on this in the future. We are just now starting to write the script, and it is so cool. I'm dying, I want to show you more, but we'll do that later. I know, I know, but you gotta have more to look forward to."

The D23 fans were not exactly thrilled to hear that they were bringing up a film that was already announced a couple of months ago only to show no concept art, no story details, and to tell the audience that they are barely starting on the script so they shouldn't be bummed out that they didn't get to see anything during this presentation. Fans have had mixed reactions to the D23 Brasil event. Incredibles 3 doesn't have a release date, but we won't see this movie before 2026. The schedule is well and truly covered, with Elio on June 13, 2025, Hoppers on March 6, 2026, and Toy Story 5 on June 19, 2026.

According to the current Disney release calendar, the only other date Pixar has secured is June 18, 2027. Incredible 3 would need a prime-time release spot, but animated movies take a lot of time to make, so even though that's two and a half years away, that might not be enough time. We'll have to see what happens, but expect that Incredibles 3 will snag a release date where it can dominate the box office with as little competition as possible.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!