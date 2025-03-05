Posted in: Clip, Movies | Tagged: Cold Wallet, well go usa

Cold Wallet: Check Out An Exclusive Clip From New Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Check out a clip from the new thriller Cold Wallet, now playing in select theaters and available to watch on VOD services.

Cold Wallet features a thrilling story of vigilantes taking on a crypto scam kingpin.

Directed by Cutter Hodierne, starring Raul Castillo, Tony Cavalero, and Melonie Diaz.

Well Go USA's latest release praised, promising a gripping heist with a cryptocurrency twist.

Cold Wallet debuted at the 2024 SXSW Film Festival as part of their Narrative Spotlight section, and today, we have an exclusive clip from the film for everyone to check out. The film is directed by Cutter Hodierne and is based on a script by John Hibey. It stars Raul Castillo (Cassandro, Smile 2), Melonie Diaz (The First Purge), Tony Cavalero (The Righteous Gemstones), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), and Zoe Winters (Succession). This is a film about a group of people who lost it all in a cryptocurrency scam and decided to do something about it. That goes about as well as you would think it would.

Cold Wallet Synopsis

Cold Wallet follows a ragtag team of vigilante Redditors who, after losing everything in a cryptocurrency scam, attempt to track down and kidnap the elusive crypto empire kingpin responsible for their sudden financial ruin. But when the home invasion takes a turn for the worse, they unwittingly become pawns in a psychological game that will test both their loyalty—and their sanity."'Cold Wallet' adds a thrilling twist to the heist genre through its gripping portrayal of the worst possible scenario for anyone who has ever bought into the high-risk, high-reward world of cryptocurrency in hopes of making it big," said Well Go USA's director of acquisitions and production Brennan Lane.

The reviews for the film have been pretty positive, with comparisons to some of the best thrillers of the last few decades, like A Simple Plan. That is some high praise, and with a cast like this one, I would tend to believe the hype. Well, Go USA has put out some great independent films over the years, but this one feels like a step into the kind of festival fair that can lead to many more successes later.

Cold Wallet is now playing in select theaters and available to watch on VOD services as well.

