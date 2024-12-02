Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: eli roth, Thanksgiving 2

Thanksgiving 2 Starts Filming In March, Eli Roth Says It Is "Epic"

Eli Roth revealed some details about Thanksgiving 2, including that the script is complete and filming should start in March.

Thanksgiving, in only a year, has become a holiday tradition, just as Eli Roth hoped it would. And after waiting 16 years for the film to be made, John Carver fans will not have to wait nearly as long for his return. Roth tells IndieWire in a new chat that the slasher sequel will start filming in March, some of the cast of the first film will be returning, and the script is done, once again written by Roth and collaborator Jeff Rendell. Read his full comments below and hear how he is upping the ante for the sequel.

Thanksgiving 2 In 2025 It Sounds Like

"We're upping the ante, but we are not going to do it with more money," he said. "That keeps it tight and lean and mean and forces us to make decisions. There's a lot of setting up that we did in the first one that we don't have to deal with now. It can just be all pay-off. I've come up with stuff that is going to be a challenge. And I want it to be a challenge to pull off. Because if I've come up with the stuff that I think will make the best kills, then I'm going to do it like I'm never going to make another movie again."

In the year since Thanksgiving was released, a whole bunch of merch from the film has been released, all of it a hit with horror collectors, as they really have taken to John Carver as a slasher, just like they have Art The Clown. It is even more hilarious when you take into account the themes of the film. Even I had to have the NECA Ultimate figure for my slasher display in my toy collection. I am looking forward to seeing what else Roth has in store for us with Thanksgiving 2.

