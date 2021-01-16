Elizabeth Olsen Praises Doctor Strange 2 Director Sam Raimi

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has set a lot of the Marvel movies back in production, and one of them that recently had to put hiatus is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Doctor Strange sequel had to go through a bit of drama when original director Scott Derrickson left the project due to creative differences. They ended up bringing in Sam Raimi to replace him. We haven't heard that much about the project yet, aside from the fact that it is going to be a horror movie, and it's bringing in Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch. Olsen is doing WandaVision press right now and spoke to Collider about working on the sequel and working with the legendary Raimi.

"I love Sam Raimi. He's a lovely person and I really enjoy our playfulness together of just kind of allowing ourselves to discover new things. He's a great energy and a very specific filmmaker and loves playing with his camera. It's been fun."

If anyone can capture the type of horror that would appeal to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be Raimi. If he brings the type of energy of the latter Evil Dead movies to Doctor Strange? We're going to be in for something really fun. It's still more than a year away, so we're not going to see anything anytime soon, but once we do? It should be a lot of fun, and whatever happens in WandaVision is likely going to be a hint about what we can expect from Wanda in this movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Rami, stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez. It will be released on March 25, 2022.