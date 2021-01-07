Elizabeth Olsen Says Filming on the Doctor Strange Sequel is on Hiatus

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage through the world as some countries do very little to slow down the spread. Hospitals are becoming overwhelmed and there just isn't enough space for everyone who is sick. Right now, we can't risk a lot, and movie productions are no different. 2021 is going to be one of the busiest for Marvel studios as they are now a full year behind on their release schedule. So that means they are shooting multiple movies and TV shows right now while also releasing a ton of content this year as well. One of the movies that are shooting right now is the Doctor Strange sequel currently titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is set to play a role in the movie after her appearance in the upcoming WandaVision. She recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed that production on the Doctor Strange movie had been halted in the United Kingdom due to spiking COVID-19 cases.

"Since the hospitals are overwhelmed here, we can't go back to work until that calms down. I'm just safely hanging out here, and just really grateful I get to be working. Disney has kept me busy during quarantine!"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just one of many Marvel movies shooting right now. While it does have a decent amount of time between production and release date, Marvel will have to look into yet another delay for its movies if there is a significant delay. These have to be released in a certain order and at a certain time because they all tie into each other. The delays have really thrown the whole game off and

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Rami, stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez. It will be released on March 25, 2022.