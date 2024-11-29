Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: altered innocence, Endless Summer Syndrome, Feature Film, Kaveh Daneshmand, LGBTQ

Endless Summer Syndrome: Vinegar Syndrome Premieres Trailer

Altered Innocence released the trailer for Endless Summer Syndrome, Kaveh Daneshmand’s French drama about a family's unraveling.

Article Summary Experience Kaveh Daneshmand's debut, Endless Summer Syndrome, a gripping French drama.

Watch as Delphine unravels dark family secrets in this intense, thought-provoking film.

Explore complex morality themes set against a lush yet confining summer backdrop.

Award-winning film to premiere in North America on December 13, available in theaters and digitally.

Altered Innocence released the new theatrical trailer for Iranian filmmaker Kaveh Daneshmand's directorial debut Endless Summer Syndrome (Le syndrome de l'été sans fin). The film opens day and date on digital and in select theaters on December 13 in North America. The French drama stars a winning cast of breakout talent, led by Sophie Colon in a powerful first-feature role alongside Gem Deger, Turkish and Prague-based director-writer-actor, newcomer Frédérika Milano, and French television actor Mathéo Capelli. Deger also co-wrote alongside Daneshmand and Laurine Bauby, with both Deger and Daneshmand producing.

Endless Summer Syndrome follows Delphine (Colon), a high-powered lawyer who gets an anonymous call from her husband's colleague about an alleged affair between him and one of their adopted children. She decides to quietly observe her family for a shred of evidence, anything to subside her fear and erase doubt. After the truth presents itself in an unexpected and shocking manner, Delphine chooses to look past blame for a permanent solution. The film examines complex questions of morality by looking into the collapse of one modern, open-minded, and progressive family. Shot in a tight 4:3 aspect ratio that reflects the confinement of the seemingly perfect family unit at the film's center, lush summer visuals and an isolated rural setting underline the paradoxical backdrop of the dark secrets that threaten the foundation of their lives together, with everything coming to a head in a staggering climax.

Cineuropa called Endless Summer Syndrome "an outstanding debut," while The Prague Reporter praised it as "challenging and provocative." The film won the Karlovy Vary Works in Progress Award in 2022 and is a co-production between the Czech Republic and France. It premiered at the 2023 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. It screened at the Raindance Film Festival in London, the International Film Festival of India in Goa, and Brazil's Fantaspoa International Fantastic Film Festival.

About the Director

Kaveh Daneshmand is an Iranian, Prague-based writer, director and producer. He is the Artistic Director of ÍRÁN:CI Film Festival, which he founded in Prague in 2011. His first short, OCCASIONAL SHOWERS, received the Best Short Film Award in 2016 at the Writers and Critics' Awards in Iran. His second short ALULA (2019) premiered at the 65th Oberhausen International Short Film Festival in 2019.

Endless Summer Syndrome is produced by Cédric Larvoire, who also shot the film Eva Larvoire and Jordi Niubó. Lindsay Taylor Stewart, associate produced.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!