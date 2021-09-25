Enola Holmes 2 Starts Production In A Couple Days

Enola Holmes will start her new adventure soon. Millie Bobby Brown will step on set to reprise her role as the junior detective and younger sister to Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes in the next couple of days. During the Netflix Tudum presentation, the star revealed the start date for the sequel and then confirmed that The Viscount Tewkesbury, Marquess of Basilwether, aka Tewks, played by Louis Partridge, would be returning when he joined her on…stage? Anyway, right after that, she threw it over to Henry Cavill, also returning as Sherlock, who briefly mentioned being excited before talking Witcher things. You can see it below.

Big Enola Holmes 2 news out of #TUDUM — Louis Partridge will be back as Tewkesbury in the sequel!

Enola Holmes Could Run For Many More Films

Harry Bradbeer is returning to direct, and Jack Thorne will again write the script. Legendary's Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, and Ali Mendes will produce along with Brown and Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions shingle. Legendary's Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer, Bradbeer, and Thorne will exec produce. "I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she's strong, fearless, intelligent, and brave," Brown has previously said. "I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!" The Enola Holmes book series is by nancy Springer and tells the tale of Mycroft and Sherlock's teen sister, who processes the same intellect as a sleuth as her brothers. There are six books in the series total, which have been nominated and won multiple publishing awards, and became bestsellers.

With so much riding on it, the first Enola Holmes film was a smashing success for Netflix and precisely what they needed. Six books mean that if they want to, they can keep this franchise going for a few years as well, and with the built-in relationships with Brown and Cavill already there, this all sets up perfectly for them. Hopefully, with the same creative team in place as well, we can get just as strong of a film as the first.