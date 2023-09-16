Posted in: Horror, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, horror, The Conjuring, The Conjuring: Last Rites, the nun II

Here's an Exciting Update on the Conjuring 4 and Its Big Finale

The director of The Nun II is teasing a huge finale for the upcoming return to The Conjuring franchise, titled The Conjuring: Last Rites.

The Conjuring franchise has definitely contributed a lot to the modern mainstream landscape of horror and, in several ways, reinvigorated the supernatural genre for a new audience in the post-2010 era of the genre. This has manifested over time through several spin-off films like The Nun and Annabelle. However, there's always a special love for the original, which is why it earned itself three films with a fourth on the way.

That being said, with The Nun II out now, franchise fans are officially clamoring for more stories from the Warren duo (played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson), which is still very much in the works.

Here's what we know about the next film courtesy of a reliable franchise filmmaker.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is Coming, and its Finale is Going to be Big

While talking to /Film about the release of The Nun II and what comes next for The Conjuring franchise, director Michael Chaves tells the publication, "I think that they're still writing it [The Conjuring 4]. They're still working on it. There's definitely The Conjuring: Last Rites is coming. And in terms of the exorcism of Maurice, that's always been a center, a cornerstone marker in the timeline, and I think it's up to interpretation. It's also, I think there's a lot of things that need to align, so it could go a couple different ways."

He then continued, "As an audience member, I would 100% see [a crossover of all Conjuring demons]. I couldn't give away what I know about what's being developed, but I know that they're going to end with a bang. I know that there is a great finale being planned for Last Rites, and as to what or who's in it … I don't want to give away any spoilers."

The Nun II is currently in theaters, and the return of the Warrens in The Conjuring: Last Rites is coming soon. Will you be watching?

