Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Debuts Form Netflix During TUDUM

Enola Holmes 2 has a full trailer, debuted during this afternoon's TUDUM event from Netflix. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney, and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss, with Harry Bradbeer returning to direct from a script again from Jack Thorne. Legendary's Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, and Ali Mendes will produce along with Brown and Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions shingle. Legendary's Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer, Bradbeer, and Thorne will executive produce. The trailer and new poster are down below.

Enola Holmes 2 Should Have A Trailer Any Day Now

"I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she's strong, fearless, intelligent, and brave," Brown has previously said. "I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!" The Enola Holmes book series by Nancy Springer tells the tale of Mycroft and Sherlock's teen sister, who processes the same intellect as a sleuth as her brothers. There are six books in the series in total, which have been nominated and won multiple publishing awards, and became bestsellers.

Now, a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes, takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel.

With so much riding on it, the first Enola Holmes film was a smashing success for Netflix and precisely what they needed. Six books mean that if they want to, they can keep this franchise going for a few years as well, and with the built-in relationships with Brown and Cavill already there, this all sets up perfectly for them. Hopefully, with the same creative team in place as well, we can get just as strong of a film as the first. The sequel hits Netflix on November 4th.