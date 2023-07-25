Posted in: Horror, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: horror, james wan, the conjuring 2, the conjurng

James Wan On Returning For Conjuring Sequel That Sparked A Franchise

The mastermind behind The Conjuring is revealing why he chose to return for a sequel right after a negative experience with another project.

Horror franchises can be such a fun, safe space for genre fans. You know the characters, the world, and "the rules," so there's definitely general excitement when a solid film is confirmed to be earning itself a sequel. That being said, when fans discovered the popular film The Conjuring in 2013, its instant success evolved into a rapid-fire franchise that horror hadn't seen since Paranormal Activity with sequels and spin-offs for fans to devour at every turn. Now, the filmmaker responsible for the iconic horror flick is revealing what made him return to a sequel after a negative experience on another franchise project.

Why James Wan Agreed to Return to The Conjuring for Another Chapter of Horror

When speaking to Entertainment Weekly, horror genre mastermind and veteran filmmaker James Wan discussed the reason he returned to work on a sequel for The Conjuring, which ultimately spawned an entire cinematic franchise that's still kicking. Wan divulged, "I was in the midst of finishing Furious 7, and that movie was such a difficult, tough, challenging film to make. I just knew that I wanted to go back to something I felt very comfortable with and I was familiar with." Wan then goes on to add, "I love working with [Patrick Wilson] and [Vera Farmiga] and New Line. So, it felt like I was coming back to a familiar situation that I love and enjoy, and I wanted to tell the next chapter of my cinematic Warrens."

During a recent discussion between Wilson and EW, the actor divulged that there are still promising plans to revisit the Warrens for a fourth entry in development, explaining, "The plan is to do another Conjuring film. I have not read anything nor have I signed anything, but there is a script. Once the strike hopefully gets resolved, then we can move on from there."

What would you like to see from the fourth installment of The Conjuring from Warner Bros.?

