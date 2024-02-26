Posted in: Exclusive, Horror, Interview, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Alyssa Sutherland, bruce campbell, evil dead, evil dead rise, lee cronin, Lily Sullivan, monolith, sam raimi, Warner Bros

Evil Dead Rise Star Lily Sullivan on Favorite Scene & Teases Future

Lily Sullivan (Monolith) spoke to Bleeding Cool about favorite scene in Evil Dead Rise & teases her franchise future.

When Evil Dead Rise was announced as the latest from executive producers Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell, fans were naturally skeptical about what it could mean, especially since they decided not to continue what was already built with director Fede Álvarez and star Jane Levy from the 2013 reboot but started fresh with Lee Cronin directing and stars Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan playing sisters, Ellie and Beth, respectively. While the story starts at a cabin, the bulk takes place at Ellie's apartment building where Danny (Morgan Davies) unleashes the fury of the Necronomicon onto their mother, turning her into a deadite as Beth tries to make sense of the chaos and trying to save herself and the children. While promoting her latest sci-fi thriller, Monolith, for Well Go USA Entertainment, Sullivan spoke to Bleeding Cool about her future as Beth in the Evil Dead franchise, whether she's involved in the recently announced Sébastien Vaniček spin-off and her favorite scene from Rise.

Evil Dead Rise: Lily Sullivan Loves the Boomstick

Bleeding Cool: Since coming off Evil Dead Rise, another project has been announced. Is there anything you can speak of about your future in the franchise that Lee, Sam, or Bruce filled you in on?

Sullivan: Some great possibilities and options are happening, and it's all in the kitchen right now, which is exciting. Then I got [something], but I can't say anything. I'm excited that the universe is still moving and driving. [I hope they] don't make us wait many years for another.

What was your most memorable part of filming?

The most memorable part would have been the day that blew out of an elevator filled with blood and got out of 'The Shining' reference. The day I got to hold the boomstick and chainsaw and yell, "Come get some!" I was like, I just can't. It was just so much fun! 'Monolith' was the palate cleanser. It was like, "Okay, now I'm just going to go fully internal." I got to pretend the full physical body like of the 'Evil Dead' universe, and then I'd be like, "Okay, now I'm going to go full dialog listening to an intense psychological sci-fi thriller." It's still equally as intense. I will say that in a different way.

Monolith comes to theaters and digital on February 16th. Evil Dead Rise, which also stars Gabrielle Echols and Nell Fisher, is available to stream on Max.

